GIPHY Sticker Embed

An easy-to-install javascript embed that can turn your website into a sticker party with the tap of a button. Sticker Pack Embeds work on all browsers and devices.

1. Choose a Sticker Pack Go to the Stickers Page where you’ll find tons of sticker packs including Trending, Reactions, and more! Choose the pack you want to add to your site.

2. Grab the Embed Code Click ‘Embed Sticker Pack’ located on the bottom of the left sidebar of the sticker pack. Select the code in the pop-up and copy it to your clipboard.