GIPHY Sticker Embed
Sticker Functionality for Everyone, Everywhere
An easy-to-install javascript embed that can turn your website into a sticker party with the tap of a button. Sticker Pack Embeds work on all browsers and devices.
1. Choose a Sticker Pack
Go to the Stickers Page where you’ll find tons of sticker packs including Trending, Reactions, and more! Choose the pack you want to add to your site.
2. Grab the Embed Code
Click ‘Embed Sticker Pack’ located on the bottom of the left sidebar of the sticker pack. Select the code in the pop-up and copy it to your clipboard.
3. Paste the Code
Paste the code directly into the body of your web page! You can also add it to specific blog posts on Wordpress, Squarespace, or anything in between.
