GIPHY Sticker Embed

1. Choose a Sticker Pack

Go to the Stickers Page where you’ll find tons of sticker packs including Trending, Reactions, and more! Choose the pack you want to add to your site.

2. Grab the Embed Code

Click ‘Embed Sticker Pack’ located on the bottom of the left sidebar of the sticker pack. Select the code in the pop-up and copy it to your clipboard.

3. Paste the Code

Paste the code directly into the body of your web page! You can also add it to specific blog posts on Wordpress, Squarespace, or anything in between.

